Unigestion Holding SA Acquires 2,224 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Unigestion Holding SA boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $3,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.1% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.8% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 18,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLEETCOR Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FLT traded down $3.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $265.54. The company had a trading volume of 493,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,068. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.69 and a 12 month high of $272.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $248.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FLT

About FLEETCOR Technologies

(Free Report)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.