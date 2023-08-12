Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Short Interest Update

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 266,900 shares, a growth of 481.5% from the July 15th total of 45,900 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 184,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Ultralife Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ ULBI traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.32. 31,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,643. Ultralife has a one year low of $3.67 and a one year high of $9.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.65. The stock has a market cap of $134.37 million, a P/E ratio of 48.94 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Get Ultralife alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ultralife

In related news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $27,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,046,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,491,497.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ultralife news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $27,885.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,046,969 shares in the company, valued at $4,491,497.01. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 20,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.33 per share, for a total transaction of $87,669.51. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,074,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,652,290.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 31,301 shares of company stock worth $138,188 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultralife

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Ultralife by 1.7% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,065,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 17,510 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Ultralife by 16.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 634,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 89,873 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Ultralife by 9.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 193,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ultralife by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ultralife by 6.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ULBI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ultralife from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ultralife in a research note on Monday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ultralife in a research note on Tuesday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ultralife

Ultralife Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium-ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ultralife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultralife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.