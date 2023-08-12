UBS Group Begins Coverage on Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY)

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Aurubis Stock Performance
Shares of Aurubis stock opened at $40.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.41 and a 200 day moving average of $46.02. Aurubis has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $53.50.
Aurubis Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aurubis
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- 5 Best Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market
Receive News & Ratings for Aurubis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurubis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.