UBS Group Begins Coverage on Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY)

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Aurubis Stock Performance

Shares of Aurubis stock opened at $40.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.41 and a 200 day moving average of $46.02. Aurubis has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $53.50.

Aurubis Company Profile

Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products.

