U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ:USGO) Short Interest Update

U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ:USGO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the July 15th total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Insider Activity at U.S. GoldMining
In related news, major shareholder Goldmining Inc. bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.97 per share, for a total transaction of $287,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,848,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,281,375.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Institutional Trading of U.S. GoldMining
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in U.S. GoldMining stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ:USGO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of U.S. GoldMining as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
U.S. GoldMining Price Performance
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. GoldMining in a research note on Monday, June 12th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on USGO
U.S. GoldMining Company Profile
U.S. GoldMining Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It holds interests in the Whistler project, a gold-copper exploration project covering 17,159 Ha located in the Yentna mining district, Alaska. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Anchorage, Alaska.
