TXO Partners L.P. (NYSE:TXO) Short Interest Down 30.7% in July

TXO Partners L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decline of 30.7% from the July 15th total of 14,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

TXO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on TXO Partners from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on TXO Partners from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

TXO Partners stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,953. TXO Partners has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.66 and its 200 day moving average is $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.94.

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $158.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.51 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that TXO Partners will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TXO Partners during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TXO Partners during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in TXO Partners by 1.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 233,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after buying an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in TXO Partners during the first quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in TXO Partners during the first quarter valued at about $375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.68% of the company’s stock.

TXO Partners L.P. focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

