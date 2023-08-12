TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) Short Interest Up 94.7% in July

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 94.7% from the July 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSRI. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TSR by 304.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 7,406 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in TSR by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TSR by 215.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 50,537 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in TSR by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares during the period. 10.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TSR alerts:

TSR Stock Down 1.8 %

TSRI stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 875 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,977. TSR has a 12 month low of $5.97 and a 12 month high of $10.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.62.

TSR Company Profile

TSR, Inc, a staffing company, focuses on recruiting information technology (IT) professionals for short- and long-term assignments, permanent placements, project work, and providing contract computer programming services to its customers in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.