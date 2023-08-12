Truist Financial Increases Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Price Target to $260.00

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.93% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Primerica in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $244.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Primerica from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.50.

NYSE:PRI traded up $0.81 on Wednesday, reaching $213.24. The stock had a trading volume of 117,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,499. The company has a 50-day moving average of $201.41 and a 200 day moving average of $183.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.17. Primerica has a 12-month low of $120.18 and a 12-month high of $220.00.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $688.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.91 million. Primerica had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Primerica will post 15.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.25, for a total value of $765,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,543,757.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.25, for a total transaction of $765,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,543,757.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.95, for a total transaction of $322,915.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,435,625.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,973,640. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Primerica by 110.0% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Primerica by 13,200.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Primerica by 74.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

