Truist Financial Increases AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Price Target to $40.00

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $30.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.33% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AZEK from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of AZEK from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of AZEK from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of AZEK from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.24.

Shares of AZEK traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,780,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,174. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.07, a PEG ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.65. AZEK has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $34.56.

In other AZEK news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $170,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,326,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,463,552.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AZEK news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $269,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,564,968.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $170,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,326,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,463,552.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,941,250 shares of company stock valued at $297,485,625. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZEK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of AZEK by 726.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of AZEK by 1,441.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of AZEK by 5,176.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

