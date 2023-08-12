Truist Financial Cuts Model N (NYSE:MODN) Price Target to $40.00

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

MODN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Model N from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Model N from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Model N from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Model N from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Model N in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.30.

Model N stock opened at $29.04 on Wednesday. Model N has a 52-week low of $27.19 and a 52-week high of $43.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 4.13.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $62.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.41 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 17.51%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Model N will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kimberly Decarlis sold 1,000 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $28,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,133.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kimberly Decarlis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $28,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,133.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 12,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $358,590.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,577,165.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,837 shares of company stock valued at $1,191,429. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MODN. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Model N in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,799,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Model N by 1,414.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 702,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,492,000 after purchasing an additional 656,093 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Model N by 193.8% in the 1st quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 647,676 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,678,000 after purchasing an additional 427,201 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Model N by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,949,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,973,000 after purchasing an additional 343,775 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Model N by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,888,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,129,000 after purchasing an additional 340,964 shares during the period.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

