True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) PT Lowered to C$3.00 at CIBC

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TNT.UN. Raymond James cut their price target on True North Commercial REIT from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 10th. National Bankshares cut their target price on True North Commercial REIT from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.
The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.
