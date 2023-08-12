Treatt (LON:TET) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $631.58

Treatt plc (LON:TET – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 631.58 ($8.07) and traded as low as GBX 603.65 ($7.71). Treatt shares last traded at GBX 613 ($7.83), with a volume of 33,582 shares trading hands.

Treatt Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 646.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 631.56. The company has a market capitalization of £378.38 million, a PE ratio of 3,694.12 and a beta of 0.92.

In other Treatt news, insider Ryan Govender purchased 287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 691 ($8.83) per share, with a total value of £1,983.17 ($2,534.40). Corporate insiders own 11.25% of the company’s stock.

Treatt plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

