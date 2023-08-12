Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Stephens

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Stephens from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TMCI. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.80.

Shares of NASDAQ TMCI traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,012. The company has a current ratio of 9.58, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.25. Treace Medical Concepts has a 12-month low of $16.21 and a 12-month high of $27.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.56 and a beta of -0.08.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 45.23% and a negative net margin of 25.32%. The firm had revenue of $41.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Treace Medical Concepts news, insider Sean F. Scanlan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total transaction of $636,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,128.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Treace Medical Concepts news, Director F Barry Bays sold 48,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $1,285,814.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,042,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,631,850.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean F. Scanlan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total value of $636,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,128.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,115,821 shares of company stock valued at $29,553,665. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 146.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 28,498 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,120,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,824,000 after buying an additional 525,466 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 379,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,706,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.30% of the company’s stock.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices for physicians, surgeons, ambulatory surgery centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

