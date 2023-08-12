TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target Raised to $850.00

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Susquehanna from $820.00 to $850.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

TDG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $725.00 to $840.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $1,042.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $890.00 to $980.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $870.00 to $1,044.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $889.07.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $873.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.53, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group has a 12 month low of $499.63 and a 12 month high of $940.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $864.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $789.17.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $1.38. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 18.41% and a negative return on equity of 39.57%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.13, for a total value of $9,444,272.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.13, for a total value of $9,444,272.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,250 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.76, for a total transaction of $2,602,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $17,254,776.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,852 shares of company stock worth $51,288,636 over the last three months. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 217.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,340,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $988,145,000 after buying an additional 918,393 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 567.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $677,860,000 after purchasing an additional 644,578 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 818,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $603,465,000 after purchasing an additional 459,787 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,206,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,973,326,000 after purchasing an additional 335,334 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth $180,823,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

