Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Bought by S&CO Inc.

S&CO Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TT. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 615.6% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Trane Technologies stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $203.16. The stock had a trading volume of 729,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,141. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.31. The company has a market capitalization of $46.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $139.07 and a 1 year high of $209.17.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 5,000 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,409 shares in the company, valued at $17,524,164. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Trane Technologies news, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $427,804.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,797 shares in the company, valued at $737,681.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,524,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,374 shares of company stock worth $4,080,669. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.81.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TT

About Trane Technologies

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.