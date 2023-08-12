Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $100.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

TTD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. New Street Research lowered Trade Desk from a neutral rating to a sell rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Benchmark increased their price target on Trade Desk from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $85.27.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on TTD

Trade Desk Stock Down 3.2 %

TTD stock traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,814,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,408,692. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.78. Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $39.43 and a 12 month high of $91.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.89.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $382.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.85 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Trade Desk will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 38,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $3,464,542.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,628 shares in the company, valued at $14,454,376.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total value of $262,862.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,759,920.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 38,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $3,464,542.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,454,376.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,403 shares of company stock worth $10,119,691 over the last three months. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 68.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trade Desk

(Get Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.