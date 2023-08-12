TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) PT Lowered to $34.00 at BMO Capital Markets

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of TPG from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of TPG from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of TPG from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of TPG from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of TPG from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.18.

TPG Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TPG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.50. The company had a trading volume of 455,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,118. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 392.86, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.47. TPG has a 52-week low of $24.74 and a 52-week high of $44.43.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $603.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.39 million. TPG had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 16.98%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TPG will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

TPG Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. TPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,142.86%.

Institutional Trading of TPG

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPG. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of TPG in the first quarter valued at about $114,248,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of TPG in the first quarter valued at about $114,229,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TPG in the first quarter valued at about $89,216,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in TPG during the first quarter worth about $83,855,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in TPG during the fourth quarter worth about $55,992,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

About TPG

(Get Free Report)

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. It offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

See Also

