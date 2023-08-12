TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Price Target Lowered to $33.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TPG has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of TPG from $33.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of TPG from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of TPG from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of TPG from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of TPG from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.18.

Shares of TPG stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $27.50. 455,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,118. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 393.00, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.21 and a 200-day moving average of $29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28. TPG has a one year low of $24.74 and a one year high of $44.43.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $603.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.39 million. TPG had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 4.95%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that TPG will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This is an increase from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. TPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,142.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in TPG in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in TPG in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TPG in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in TPG in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in TPG in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. 12.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. It offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

