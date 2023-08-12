Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $6.12 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 82.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,421 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 67.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.29. 35,720,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,018,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $38.60. The company has a market cap of $248.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.41.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 25.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BAC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.26.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at $11,143,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

