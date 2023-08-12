Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $5.39 Million Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 210.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,597 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $1,112,935,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 11,089.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,794,000 after buying an additional 2,210,296 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 21,669.8% in the fourth quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,700,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 1,692,191 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,446,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $402,031,000. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $387.69. 817,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,447,345. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.32 and a twelve month high of $428.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $123.36 billion, a PE ratio of 53.55, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $397.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $368.20.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.72%.

In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $77,254.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,570.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total transaction of $2,692,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,786,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $77,254.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,570.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,978 shares of company stock worth $7,993,620 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Barclays boosted their target price on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.94.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

