Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $5.10 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 122.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,332 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,969 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNP. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,537,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Union Pacific by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNP. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens increased their price target on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.97.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Union Pacific stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $229.49. 2,346,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,469,437. The company’s fifty day moving average is $212.14 and its 200-day moving average is $203.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $242.35. The firm has a market cap of $139.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.59 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.45%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

