Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 66.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,416 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $8,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Honeywell International by 4.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,936,000 after purchasing an additional 16,405 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $535,000. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Applied Capital LLC FL purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $393,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on HON. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.07.

Honeywell International Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $190.67. 2,700,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,283,531. The company has a market cap of $126.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $200.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.76.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.99%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

