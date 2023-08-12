Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Cuts Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC reduced its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 37.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,167 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,780,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,263,468,000 after acquiring an additional 222,634 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,530,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,876,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,285 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,634,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,748,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655,383 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,735,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,434,572,000 after buying an additional 5,191,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,165,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,175,162,000 after buying an additional 1,007,511 shares during the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TXN traded down $1.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $166.20. 5,454,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,064,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 5.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.71. The firm has a market cap of $150.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $145.97 and a 1 year high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.32.

In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

