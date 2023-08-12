Tortoise Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Amphenol by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Amphenol by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Amphenol by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 264,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,906,000 after purchasing an additional 95,613 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth about $857,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Trading Down 0.8 %

APH stock opened at $87.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $65.21 and a 12-month high of $90.28. The stock has a market cap of $52.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.97 and its 200 day moving average is $79.93.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total value of $6,653,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,847. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total value of $6,653,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,279,847. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Luc Walter sold 264,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $23,136,481.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 197,962 shares in the company, valued at $17,286,041.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,289,962 shares of company stock valued at $113,052,232 in the last ninety days. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Amphenol from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

