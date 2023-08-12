Tortoise Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,915 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $3,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,696,000. Great Waters Wealth Management acquired a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,197,000. Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 1,752.2% in the first quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 336,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,688,000 after acquiring an additional 318,068 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,371,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 861.3% during the 4th quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 191,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,816,000 after buying an additional 171,383 shares during the period.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.56. The company had a trading volume of 101,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,187. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.52. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $45.17 and a 1-year high of $47.36.

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

