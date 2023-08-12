Tortoise Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,225,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,568,000 after buying an additional 438,061 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,974,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,332,000 after purchasing an additional 43,570 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 963,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,243,000 after purchasing an additional 27,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $208.07. 129,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,405. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $157.57 and a 1 year high of $214.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $206.91 and a 200 day moving average of $192.85.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.