Tortoise Investment Management LLC Purchases 94,607 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 43.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 310,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,607 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.9% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Tortoise Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $30,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 222.1% in the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of STIP stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 811,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,220. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.04 and a 12-month high of $101.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.97.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.