Tortoise Investment Management LLC Purchases 304 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFIV. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 183.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,467,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,710 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,659,000. Team Hewins LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,711,000. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 758.5% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,249,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,290 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 473.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,297,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,709 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

Dimensional International Value ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.52. The company had a trading volume of 349,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,964. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a one year low of $25.52 and a one year high of $34.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.28 and a 200 day moving average of $32.84.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.