Tortoise Investment Management LLC Has $6.87 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 201,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,567 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.1% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 773,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 18,617 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,793.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Prostatis Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 40,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $34.56. 1,279,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,695,516. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.42. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $36.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

