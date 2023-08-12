Tortoise Investment Management LLC Has $4.39 Million Stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,681 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $4,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,234,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,084 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 141.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,093,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,017 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,390,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,891,000 after acquiring an additional 646,793 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,768,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,564,000 after acquiring an additional 258,614 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $5,594,000.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.28. 575,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,742. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.54. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $24.19.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

