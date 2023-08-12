Tortoise Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Free Report) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,260 shares during the period. VanEck Long Muni ETF comprises 1.0% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Tortoise Investment Management LLC owned about 1.95% of VanEck Long Muni ETF worth $6,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,003,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 392,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,847,000 after buying an additional 20,828 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,512,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 234.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after buying an additional 115,795 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $542,000.

Get VanEck Long Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Long Muni ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.55. The stock had a trading volume of 135,578 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.86.

About VanEck Long Muni ETF

The VanEck Long Muni ETF (MLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of at least 17 years. MLN was launched on Jan 2, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Long Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Long Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.