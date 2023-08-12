TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Insider Sells $389,142.00 in Stock

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.34, for a total transaction of $389,142.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TopBuild Stock Performance

NYSE BLD opened at $298.64 on Friday. TopBuild Corp. has a 1 year low of $140.66 and a 1 year high of $305.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $262.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.22.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 17.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on BLD. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $256.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $224.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $225.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TopBuild

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in TopBuild by 2.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,697,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in TopBuild by 26.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in TopBuild by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,993 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in TopBuild by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in TopBuild by 9.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Further Reading

