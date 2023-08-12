TomoChain Price Reaches $1.48 on Exchanges (TOMO)

TomoChain (TOMO) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One TomoChain coin can now be purchased for $1.48 or 0.00005038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TomoChain has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. TomoChain has a market cap of $151.03 million and approximately $16.44 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TomoChain was first traded on July 15th, 2017. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,926,801 coins. The Reddit community for TomoChain is https://reddit.com/r/tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TomoChain’s official website is tomochain.com. The official message board for TomoChain is medium.com/tomochain. TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @tomochainann and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TomoChain (TOMO) is a robust blockchain platform built on a Proof-of-Staking Voting (PoSV) consensus, ideal for decentralized applications, blockchain gaming, DeFi, and enterprise solutions. Designed for speed, privacy, and usability, it supports Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM)-compatible smart contracts, protocols, and cross-chain token transfers. TOMO coin is central to the network’s operation and security through staking, facilitating transactions within the ecosystem. TomoChain also embraces advancements like sharding, EVM parallelization, and hardware integration, positioning it as a scalable solution for diverse business needs. Founded by Long Vuong, a former NEM co-founder, TomoChain aims to tackle key blockchain industry issues, including scalability and compatibility.”

