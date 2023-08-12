Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Acquired by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,383 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TOL. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 102.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on TOL. Zelman & Associates upgraded Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Raymond James upgraded Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Toll Brothers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.83.

Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $4,095,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,192,199.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $5,124,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,547 shares in the company, valued at $16,844,091.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $4,095,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,192,199.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 212,721 shares of company stock valued at $15,964,889. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $79.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.53 and a 12-month high of $83.72. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.42.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.96. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.70%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Featured Articles

