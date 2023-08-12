Threshold Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.32 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0236 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $236.05 million and $4.32 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Threshold has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,906,248,017.218164 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.0235359 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $4,786,253.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

