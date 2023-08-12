Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Downgraded to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $6.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $10.00.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TWKS. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Thoughtworks from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their target price on Thoughtworks from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.44.

Shares of TWKS stock opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. Thoughtworks has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $16.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -40.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.30 and a 200-day moving average of $7.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $307.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.93 million. Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. On average, equities analysts predict that Thoughtworks will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 749,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,633,000 after purchasing an additional 367,079 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 1,022.5% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 133,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 121,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 40.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares during the last quarter. 26.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

