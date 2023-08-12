Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $20.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

TBPH opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.27 million, a PE ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.61. Theravance Biopharma has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $12.03.

In other Theravance Biopharma news, SVP Richard A. Graham sold 2,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total transaction of $26,145.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 367,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,134,356.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,756 shares of company stock valued at $93,739. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBPH. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,947,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,421,000 after purchasing an additional 648,124 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 402,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 12,095 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

