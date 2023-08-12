The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Short Interest Update

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAYGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a decrease of 78.8% from the July 15th total of 83,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

The Swatch Group Price Performance

SWGAY traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.90. 34,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,688. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.27. The Swatch Group has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $18.33.

About The Swatch Group

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

