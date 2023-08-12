The Sandbox Trading Up 1.3% Over Last Week (SAND)

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. The Sandbox has a total market cap of $828.12 million and $64.36 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Sandbox token can now be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00001368 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox Profile

The Sandbox’s launch date was October 29th, 2019. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,057,931,926 tokens. The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @thesandboxgame and its Facebook page is accessible here.

The Sandbox Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SAND is a decentralized cryptocurrency token created on the Ethereum blockchain and used as the native currency of The Sandbox, a gaming platform where users create, own, rent, and monetize their virtual worlds and experiences. It is used to purchase land and other resources on the platform, as well as to reward players, developers, and content creators for their contributions to the platform. It was created by Pixowl and Animoca Brands, leveraging their respective expertise in game development and blockchain technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

