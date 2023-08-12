The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s 2nd Largest Position

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,344 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 8.1% of Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $21,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 12.5% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 46,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,937,000 after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.3% during the first quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $675,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of PG traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $157.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,862,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,047,942. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.90. The stock has a market cap of $370.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $158.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The business had revenue of $20.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total transaction of $1,985,152.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,486.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total value of $1,985,152.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,486.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total transaction of $5,160,017.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,758.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,038 shares of company stock valued at $8,460,839 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.82.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

