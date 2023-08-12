The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Major Shareholder Bandera Partners Llc Purchases 129,312 Shares

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc acquired 129,312 shares of Joint stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,672,004.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,807,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,298,957.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bandera Partners Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 11th, Bandera Partners Llc acquired 584,496 shares of Joint stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.55 per share, with a total value of $5,581,936.80.

On Monday, July 17th, Bandera Partners Llc acquired 299 shares of Joint stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.10 per share, for a total transaction of $3,916.90.

On Friday, July 14th, Bandera Partners Llc acquired 22,164 shares of Joint stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.03 per share, with a total value of $288,796.92.

On Thursday, July 6th, Bandera Partners Llc purchased 1,961 shares of Joint stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.07 per share, with a total value of $25,630.27.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Bandera Partners Llc purchased 769 shares of Joint stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.06 per share, for a total transaction of $10,043.14.

On Monday, June 26th, Bandera Partners Llc bought 1,640 shares of Joint stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.09 per share, for a total transaction of $21,467.60.

On Friday, June 23rd, Bandera Partners Llc purchased 16,673 shares of Joint stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.07 per share, with a total value of $217,916.11.

On Wednesday, June 21st, Bandera Partners Llc acquired 6,999 shares of Joint stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.06 per share, for a total transaction of $91,406.94.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Bandera Partners Llc acquired 16,487 shares of Joint stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.02 per share, for a total transaction of $214,660.74.

On Monday, June 12th, Bandera Partners Llc acquired 4,912 shares of Joint stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.06 per share, for a total transaction of $64,150.72.

Joint Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JYNT opened at $10.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Joint Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $23.60. The company has a market capitalization of $147.68 million, a PE ratio of 41.92 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JYNT shares. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Joint from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Joint in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Maxim Group lowered Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JYNT. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Joint by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 254,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after buying an additional 59,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Joint by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,020,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,780,000 after buying an additional 31,959 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Joint by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after buying an additional 6,630 shares in the last quarter. Bandera Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Joint by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 2,649,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,764,000 after buying an additional 50,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Joint by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 29,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

