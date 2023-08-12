The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Hudson Value Partners LLC

Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,473 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 1.6% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Home Depot by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after purchasing an additional 24,640 shares during the period. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.66.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD opened at $331.03 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $265.61 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $313.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.27.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

