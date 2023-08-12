The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts NOV (NYSE:NOV) Price Target to $18.00

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

NOV has been the topic of several other research reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of NOV in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set an equal weight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NOV in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NOV from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NOV from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.81.

NYSE:NOV opened at $20.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.92. NOV has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $24.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.54.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. NOV had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 7.99%. NOV’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NOV will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ossiam acquired a new position in NOV during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in NOV by 94.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of NOV in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NOV in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 92.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

