The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.76-$0.89 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.93. The company issued revenue guidance of -. The GEO Group also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on The GEO Group from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The GEO Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on The GEO Group

The GEO Group Price Performance

NYSE GEO traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.40. 2,383,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,200,671. The company has a market capitalization of $932.55 million, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The GEO Group has a 12-month low of $6.73 and a 12-month high of $12.44.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $593.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.27 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 5.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The GEO Group will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at The GEO Group

In related news, Director Scott Michael Kernan sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The GEO Group news, SVP James H. Black sold 12,837 shares of The GEO Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $107,317.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 155,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,867.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Michael Kernan sold 4,800 shares of The GEO Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The GEO Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,928,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,703 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in The GEO Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,853,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,668,000 after buying an additional 272,627 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in The GEO Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,822,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,135,000 after buying an additional 19,042 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in The GEO Group by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,340,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,524,000 after buying an additional 1,352,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in The GEO Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,473,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,515,000 after buying an additional 74,500 shares during the last quarter. 77.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The GEO Group

(Get Free Report)

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.