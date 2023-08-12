The European Smaller Companies Trust (LON:TRG) Shares Down 1.8%

Shares of The European Smaller Companies Trust PLC (LON:TRG – Get Free Report) were down 1.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 175 ($2.24) and last traded at GBX 175 ($2.24). Approximately 107,418 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 221,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 178.20 ($2.28).
The European Smaller Companies Trust Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 175 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 175. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.60. The company has a market cap of £701.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.13.
About The European Smaller Companies Trust
TR European Growth Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than The European Smaller Companies Trust
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- Are Stock Buybacks Good for the Average Investor?
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for The European Smaller Companies Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The European Smaller Companies Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.