The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Clorox in a research report issued on Monday, August 7th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $176.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Clorox’s current full-year earnings is $5.90 per share.

Get Clorox alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities raised Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Clorox from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.38.

Clorox Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CLX opened at $160.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of 135.29, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.29. Clorox has a 12 month low of $124.58 and a 12 month high of $178.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 163.56% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clorox

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 105.6% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 429.7% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 403.36%.

Clorox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.