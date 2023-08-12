The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Director Acquires $29,580.00 in Stock

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) Director Joseph M. Cugine bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.58 per share, for a total transaction of $29,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,914.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CHEF opened at $29.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 56.55 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.16. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.69 and a fifty-two week high of $39.54.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.15). Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $881.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 49.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 5th.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, including artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

