Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.14.

TEVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th.

NYSE TEVA opened at $9.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.74. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52-week low of $7.09 and a 52-week high of $11.44.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 27.93% and a negative net margin of 14.87%. Equities research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, CFO Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 35,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $341,766.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,162 shares in the company, valued at $964,846.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 52,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $437,758.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 35,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $341,766.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,162 shares in the company, valued at $964,846.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,848 shares of company stock worth $799,176 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 175,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 75,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 48,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. 49.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

