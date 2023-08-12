Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.22-$5.27 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.16-$3.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.65 billion. Tetra Tech also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.40-$1.45 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Tetra Tech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $157.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $168.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.87 and its 200 day moving average is $150.54. Tetra Tech has a fifty-two week low of $122.86 and a fifty-two week high of $173.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.41%.

Insider Transactions at Tetra Tech

In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.21, for a total value of $390,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,786,161.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 2,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $350,536.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,722.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.21, for a total transaction of $390,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,786,161.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,734 shares of company stock worth $1,502,612. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

