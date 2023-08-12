Terra Price Tops $0.56 on Top Exchanges (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 12th. Terra has a market cap of $194.35 million and approximately $26.10 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Terra has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One Terra coin can now be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001912 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008746 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000999 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002481 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 345,539,714 coins. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official website is terra.money.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

