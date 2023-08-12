Tellor Price Reaches $11.44 on Exchanges (TRB)

Tellor (TRB) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 11th. Tellor has a total market capitalization of $27.75 million and $1.26 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tellor has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tellor token can now be purchased for approximately $11.44 or 0.00038903 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
Tellor Profile
Tellor launched on August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,441,539 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,425,891 tokens. The official message board for Tellor is tellor.io/blog. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io.
Buying and Selling Tellor
